Job seekers duped in Noida; 3 held

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

The Noida Police on Sunday said they have arrested three men allegedly involved in duping money from a large number of job seekers. The trio, which was operating from an office in Noida's Sector 10, had trapped several gullible job seekers by contacting them over the phone, police said.

“The gang would gather data of job seekers from a famous online job consultancy website and then reach out to them. They would trap gullible people and then take money from them in the name of various charges,” a police spokesperson said.

“Once they had the money, the trio would go untraceable before it would dawn on the people that they have been duped,” the spokesperson added.

Those held have been identified as Gopal Mishra, Pappu Kumar and Nikhil Jha, police said, adding they seized three laptops, four mobile phones, among others, from the trio.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the Sector 20 police station under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (fraud) and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, police added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage