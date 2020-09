CM Yogi to meet CEOs of Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway on setting up India's biggest film city

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to meet officials on setting up larges film city in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to hold a meeting on September 22 (Tuesday), over a new Film City, to be constructed in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath's government has identified 1,000 acres of land for the project of contructing India's largest film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida). CEOs of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will be present at the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has informed.

Earlier, "The Chief Minister announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Budh Nagar district. He instructed officials to search for a suitable plot in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan to that effect," said a statement issued by the UP government.Chandra Mohan, secretary of the BJP's UP unit, said that the proposed film city would generate revenue, create jobs and also help showcase the state's rich heritage.

"There are vast untapped spots in UP that have pristine natural beauty. Though the project (film city) has been talked about for long, now it has got the much-needed push," he said.

"The CM announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Budh Nagar district. He instructed officials to search for a suitable plot in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan to that effect," said a statement issued by the UP government.

Chandra Mohan, secretary of the BJP's UP unit, said that the proposed film city would generate revenue, create jobs and also help showcase the state's rich heritage.

"There are vast untapped spots in UP that have pristine natural beauty. Though the project (film city) has been talked about for long, now it has got the much-needed push," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath had also met filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Sunday to discuss about the country's "biggest and most beautiful film city" to be set up in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The chief minister gifted the filmmaker a coin with Lord Ram's inscription on it, a copy of the Ram Charitramanas, a garland made of basil seeds and a coffee table book on the Kumbh Mela that was held at Prayagraj last year.

According to a government spokesman, Bhandarkar congratulated the chief minister for planning a film city and assured full cooperation from the film fraternity. The spokesman said that the meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the film city announcement.

ALSO READ | Adityanath promises country's ‘most beautiful and biggest' film city in Noida, orders land hunt

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage