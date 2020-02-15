Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi promises a job for a brave orphan girl

Image Source : MADHU L Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi gives job to brave orphan girl

On Thursday, an orphan girl showed up an at event addressed by Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi at Delhi's Vivekanand College. Everyone present at the venue was taken aback slightly when the girl demanded a job from Satyarthi, as she narrated how hard it had become to get by and provide for her family without full-time employment.

To be precise, the orphan girl told Satyarthi that she needed a job to support her maternal grandparents, who had been taking care of her since she lost her parents. After listening to her, the Noble laureate asked a member of his team to take her biodata and he would definitely see which job will suit her.

Mansi Gautam, a former BA student of Vivekananda College, shared the stage during a question and answer round after internationally acclaimed child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi's speech. She shared her story that how her maternal family raised her and never let her feel deprived of anything. Being obliged to their love and support, Mansi never wished to have a lavish lifestyle like her other collegemates.

The 20-year-old girl also shared how her classmates used to brag about their lifestyle and make fun of her simple dressing. But she never changed the way of living, without coming under the influence of her peers.

As Kailash Satyarthi asked her what does she wants, she blatantly replied, "I want a job from you." She also asked for a selfie for which the 66-year-old activist agreed and clicked a picture.

He asked a member of his team to take Mansi's biodata and he will see which job will suit her. Moving on to the event, he smiled and said, "I can answer you all but don't ask for a job as I can give jobs to so many."

Mansi did her Bachelor's in Programming from Vivekananda College and now she had applied for a Master's degree in English.