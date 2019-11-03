Remain indoors, avoid morning walks: Delhi Govt issues health advisory to tackle air pollution

Image Source : AP Air Quality of the national capital has dropped drastically in the last few days

Delhi Government has issued a health advisory for citizens in light of the spike in air pollution post-Diwali. Delhi and National Capital Region is currently under health emergency. Air Quality of the national capital has dropped drastically in the last few days. On Sunday, Air Quality Index at many places in Delhi was 999. The acceptable value is below 200. Stubble burning in adjacent states is said to be contributing to air pollution in Delhi. Festive celebrations during Diwali in form of firecrackers have also contributed to the situation.

Delhi government, in its advisory, has mentioned a few Do's and Don'ts. Here they are:

Do's

Remain indoors or reschedule outdoor activities

Consult the nearest doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, irritation in eyes (red or watery)

Persons with airway, lung or heart illnesses should keep their medication readily available.

If using masks, use certified N95 masks and follow user instructions. Simple paper and cloth masks are not effective

Continue use of clean smokeless fuels, gas or electricity for cooking and heating purposes

Use public transportation

Don'ts

Don't burn leaves, wood, agricultural products, garbage

Don't go to places with heavy traffic and areas near polluting places, construction sites etc

Don't go for morning and late evening walks, run, jog and physical exercise

Don't open doors and windows in morning and late evenings

Don't smoke cigarettes, bidis and related tobacco products

Avoid driving cars, scooters and other motorised vehicles

