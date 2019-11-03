Image Source : HTTP://AQICN.ORG Windy morning, light rains but Delhi's AQI crosses 900

Delhi woke up to a windy Sunday morning with light drizzles but the air quality remains severely unhealthy. Pollution levels in Delhi crossed the 900 mark despite the rain the strong winds

It was expected that light showers and strong winds would help to improve the air quality in the capital but it has not been the case thus far.

Earlier, public health emergency was declared in Delhi and schools were asked to remain shut till Tuesday, November 5. It remains to be seen whether that deadline is pushed further back.

Delhi receives mild showers, visuals from INA flyover. pic.twitter.com/6fvSTFu4SG — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019

On Sunday, all the pollution measuring stations in Delhi-NCR showed a severe pollution level but on a very higher side.

In Delhi, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 447 at 5:30 am today. The overall AQI was 402 at 8 pm on Saturday.

The air quality in Anand Vihar was recorded at 478 and 463 at Alipur. The most deteriorated air quality, 486, was recorded at ITO. Most areas recorded an AQI of above 450 on Sunday morning.

Delhi: Bawana at 492, ITO crossing at 487 and Ashok Vihar at 482 on Air Quality Index. All three in 'Severe' category. #DelhiAirQuality (file pic) pic.twitter.com/F0kAfkDdKg — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution reduced from 44 per cent on Friday, the season's highest, to 17 per cent on Saturday, government air quality monitor SAFAR said.

A Supreme Court-mandated panel declared a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR on Friday in view of alarming levels of air pollution and imposed a ban on all construction activities till November 5.

Earlier, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had banned construction activities only for the period between 6 pm and 10 am till November 2. Now, no construction can take place even in the day time.

While Skymet had predicted that parts of Delhi-NCR would receive light showers on Saturday evening, experts said air pollution would remain as bad as it has been for the past few days and people would have to wait for five more days for a good amount of rain.

While the drizzles cannot dilute the pollutants, it has been expected that the NCR could witness a good amount of rain along with good wind speed facilitating respite from bad air on November 7 and 8.

