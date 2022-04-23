Mumbai: Shiv Sena protest outside BJP MP's house over her plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena supporters on Saturday Gheroad Maharashtra BJP MP Navneet Rana's house in Mumbai after latter announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.

BJP's Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana on Friday said they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

They will turn up outside `Matoshree', Thackeray's personal residence in suburban Bandra, on Saturday as announced earlier, the couple, both independent legislators, told reporters.

However, before they could turn up outside Matoshree, Shiv Sena workers on Saturday protested outside Rana's residence and shouted slogans

Meanwhile, security has also been heightened near 'Matoshree', after Navneet Rana and her husband's plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav's residence.

