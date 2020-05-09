Image Source : PTI 50 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik; district tally rises to 622

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 622 after 50 more people tested positive for the disease, the district administration said on Saturday. With this, as many as 49 of the 50 new patients were from Malegaon and one from Nashik city, the administration said in a statement.

Of the total 622 COVID-19 patients in the district, 497 are from Malegaon, 45 from Nashik city and 61 from other parts, it said. The death toll due to the virus is 19 so far in the district, the statememt added.

There are 19 patients from outside the district who are receiving treatment in hospitals here.

A total of 46 patients- 41 patients from Malegaon, three from Nashik Municipal Corporation limit and two from other parts of the district- have recovered from the infection so far, it said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

