Mumbai eases lockdown curbs: Malls, markets allowed to open from 9 am to 7 pm from August 5

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to ease the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai in a phased manner under 'Mission Begin Again'. According to the latest guidelines released by the BMC, Malls and markets will be allowed to open from 9 am to 7 pm from August 5. While the kitchen of the restaurant will be allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done.

Meanwhile, All state government offices will be allowed to function with 15 percent strength or 15 people whichever's more. While the Private offices can operate up to 10 percent strength or 10 people, whichever's more.

Malls/market complexes allowed from 9 am-7 pm from Aug 5 without theatres/food courts/restaurants. Kitchen of restaurant allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done. pic.twitter.com/Hq5IzKFmVA — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Maharashtra has so far reported 4,41,228 cases of coronavirus out of which 1,48,537 cases are active while 2,76,809 people have been cured. The death toll has reached 15,576 in the state.

