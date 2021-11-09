Tuesday, November 09, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 1,40,638:Union Health Ministry
  • House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area. Nine persons rescued and shifted to a hospital. 4 fire brigade vehicles at the spot
  • 3 arrested in connection with death threat to ex-Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay: Police
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; 9 rescued, fire brigade teams on spot

House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; 9 rescued, fire brigade teams on spot

An official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said fire brigade vehicles were present at the spot of the building collapse.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2021 9:48 IST
Mumbai house collapse
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area

A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday. According to the details, nine people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed structure.

An official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, who was present at the spot said nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital. 

"Four fire brigade vehicles are at the spot," he said.

No fire incident has been reported as of now.

Rescue operations are underway.

Details awaited...

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: 1 killed, 6 injured as beam of under-construction bridge collapses

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News