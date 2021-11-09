House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; 9 rescued, fire brigade teams on spot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area

A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday. According to the details, nine people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed structure.

An official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, who was present at the spot said nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.

"Four fire brigade vehicles are at the spot," he said.

No fire incident has been reported as of now.

Rescue operations are underway.

Details awaited...

