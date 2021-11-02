Navi Mumbai: 1 killed, 6 injured as beam of under-construction bridge collapses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Police personnel stop migrants on their way back to reach native places on Eastern Express Highway, during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic, at Mulund in Mumbai.

One person was killed and six injured after the beam on the pillars of an under-construction bridge in Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Jasal at around 4 pm, a police official said.

"One person has died and six are undergoing treatment for their injuries. One of them is in a serious condition," he said.

As per the preliminary information, 13 people were working on the under-construction bridge at the time of the incident.

ALSO READ: Thane: 1 dead, 2 injured after slab of building collapses in Ulhasnagar

ALSO READ: Five killed, 5 injured after house collapse in UP's Jaunpur

Latest India News