Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
Navi Mumbai: 1 killed, 6 injured as beam of under-construction bridge collapses

As per the preliminary information, 13 people were working on the under-construction bridge at the time of the incident. 

Mumbai Published on: November 02, 2021 22:07 IST
One person was killed and six injured after the beam on the pillars of an under-construction bridge in Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Jasal at around 4 pm, a police official said.

"One person has died and six are undergoing treatment for their injuries. One of them is in a serious condition," he said.

As per the preliminary information, 13 people were working on the under-construction bridge at the time of the incident. 

