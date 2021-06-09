Image Source : PTI Monoclonal antibody 'successfully' used in 2 patients at Sir Ganga Ram hospital; one discharged within 12 hrs

The monoclonal antibody therapy was "successfully" used in two patients at Delhi-based Sir Ganga Ram hospital. The hospital is administering a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to consenting patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms at high risk of developing serious illness.

According to a statement released by the hospital, the therapy was used in two patients with fast progression of symptoms within first seven days and it has "changed the outcome".

The hospital said that a 36-year-old healthcare worker who was down with high-grade fever, cough, myalgia, severe weakness and leucopenia was administered REGCov2 on day 6 of the disease. Patient's parameter improved within 12 hours and was discharged, it said.

The MRP of one MAC dose for a patient is Rs 59,750, the statement said.

The second case was of R.K. Razdan, an 80-year-old male diabetic and hypertensive patient, who was presented with high grade fever, cough and toxic look. Razdan's oxygen saturation was more than 95 per cent on room air. "CT Scan confirmed mild disease. He was given REGCov2 on Day 5 of disease. Patient's parameter improved with next 12 hours."

According to Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "Monoclonal antibody could prove to be a game changer in times to come if used at appropriate time."

"It can avoid hospitalization in high-risk group and progression to severe disease. It can help escaping or reducing the usage of steroids and immunomodulation which would further reduce the risk of fatal infections like Mucormycosis, secondary bacterial and viral infections like CMV."

