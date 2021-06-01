Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Delhi's Sir Gangaram hospital begins monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID patients

Delhi's Sir Gangaram hospital on Tuesday started carrying out monoclonal antibody therapy, which is believed to reduce chance of hospitalisation for COVID-19 patients by 70 per cent.

As part of this single dose infusion-based treatment, patients with mild to moderate symptoms are offered a cocktail of Casirivimab and Imdevimab.

A dose will cost Rs 59,750, chairman of Sir Gangaram hospital, D.S. Rana, said.

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) chairman Ashok Seth said this therapy is meant for people who are under home isolation, and do not need oxygen support, so the cut-off level of SpO2 is about 93 per cent, and are at high risk due to their co-morbidities such as liver disease, heart ailments or chronic lung disease.

Mohabbat Singh, an 84-year-old COVID-19 positive man, was given the monoclonal antibody therapy at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Tuesday and was sent home the same day, after being kept under observation, hospital authorities said on Wednesday, adding that Singh became the first patient to receive the therapy at Medanta. An official of the Gurgaon hospital claimed it was Delhi-NCR's first case of monoclonal antibody therapy for a COVID-19 patient.

