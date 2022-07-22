Monkeypox virus: Man who arrived from UAE tests positive in Kerala, third case so far

Follow us on Image Source : AP Monkeypox virus: Third case confirmed in Kerala, man arrived from UAE earlier this month

Monkeypox virus cases: A 35-year-old man who arrived from UAE to Kerala earlier this month, has tested positive for the monkeypox virus, making it the third case of the virus in India. The previous two cases were also detected in Kerala.

Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there. His health condition is stable, she added. The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation's emergency committee on Thursday convened a meeting, considering declaring monkeypox a global emergency. some scientists say the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response.

The Kerala government on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for isolation, sample collection and treatment of those infected or showing signs of the disease and at the same time said there was nothing to be concerned about. Veena George, in a release, gave details of the SOP which are to be followed by all private and government hospitals.

"There is no need to be worried about monkeypox. However, precautionary measures, like masks and sanitisers, taken in connection with COVID-19 should be adopted to prevent the spread of this virus," she said in the assembly.

The minister also said there needs to be cooperation between the MLAs to create awareness among the people and address their concerns.

Any person who has travelled in the last 21 days to a country where monkeypox has been reported and is having red spots on the body along with one or more of the other symptoms, like fever, headache, body ache or fever, should suspect infection by the virus.

The risk of infection is high through close physical or direct skin-to-skin contact or sexual intercourse with an infected person or by touching their bedding or clothing.

Anyone falling in these categories would come in the primary contact list, she said and added that infection is confirmed through a PCR test.

(With PTI Inputs)

