Blast outside Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, govt denies terrorist involvement

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Blast reported in Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, cause unknown

A blast has been reported in Punjab Police Intelligence office headquarters located in Mohali, while the cause is still unknown. Buildings nearby have also been affected, reports said. The building is located near the Suhana Saheb Gurudwara. As per sources in the Punjab government, the blast is not a terrorist incident. The Punjab Police Intelligence department has its own explosives due to which the blast took place.

The police have cordoned off the area around the office and the Senior Superintendent of Police has reached the spot.

No damage has been reported yet. The Intelligence HQ is located in sector 77, SAS Nagar of Mohali. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is going on. Forensic teams have also been called. A suspicious device was found at the location of the blast.

Image Source : INDIA TV Suspicious device found at the location of blast

As per reports, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has taken stock of the situation with Punjab Police DGP. He is constantly in touch with the police officers. So far, there is no sign of outside involvement in the blast.

Official information in this regard is awaited.

Latest India News