Amit Shah asks states to join fight against narcotics as Modi govt sets 2047 deadline to make India drug-free

Fight against Drugs: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked all state governments to keep aside their political differences and join the fight against narcotics.

Home Minister Amit Shah at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) meeting said, "Modi government has set target to make India drug-free by 2047, its 100th year of independence."

