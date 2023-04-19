Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Amit Shah asks states to join fight against narcotics as Modi govt sets 2047 deadline to make India drug-free

Home Minister Amit Shah at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) meeting said, "Modi government has set target to make India drug-free by 2047, its 100th year of independence."

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2023 17:00 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Fight against Drugs: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked all state governments to keep aside their political differences and join the fight against narcotics.

