Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah's big remark, 'after this election...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced that this Assembly election may be his last race in electoral politics. The southern state is slated to go to polls on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

During a rally in Varuna in Mysuru, the Congress leader informed his electoral retirement plan. Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah at a rally in Varuna, Mysuru said, "After this election, I will quit electoral politics."

Siddaramaiah served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018. He is currently the Leader of the Opposition since 2019.

The BJP, in this election, has pitted senior Ministers V Somanna against Siddaramaiah in the Varuna Assembly segment and R Ashoka against Shivakumar in Kanakapura.

A Chief Ministerial aspirant if Congress comes to power, the senior Congress leader on Wednesday filed nomination from Varuna constituency from where he had won twice. He went on to become Leader of Opposition after winning from Varuna in 2008.

The 75-year-old, eight time MLA, had earlier won twice from Varuna, and went on to become the Leader of Opposition after winning from here in 2008, and then became Chief Minister after 2013 Assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah has returned to his home constituency after contesting from neighbouring Chamundeshwari, and Badami in Bagalkote district, in 2018 polls. He had faced a defeat in Chamundeshwari, but had won in Badami.