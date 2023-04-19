Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah's big remark, 'after this election...'

Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah's big remark, 'after this election...'

During a rally in Varuna in Mysuru, the Congress leader informed his electoral retirement plan.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Bengaluru Updated on: April 19, 2023 15:57 IST
Congress leader Siddaramaiah
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced that this Assembly election may be his last race in electoral politics. The southern state is slated to go to polls on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

During a rally in Varuna in Mysuru, the Congress leader informed his electoral retirement plan. Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah at a rally in Varuna, Mysuru said, "After this election, I will quit electoral politics."

Siddaramaiah served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018. He is currently the Leader of the Opposition since 2019. 

The BJP, in this election, has pitted senior Ministers V Somanna against Siddaramaiah in the Varuna Assembly segment and R Ashoka against Shivakumar in Kanakapura.

A Chief Ministerial aspirant if Congress comes to power, the senior Congress leader on Wednesday filed nomination from Varuna constituency from where he had won twice. He went on to become Leader of Opposition after winning from Varuna in 2008.

Related Stories
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases star campaigners list for upcoming polls | Read names here

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases star campaigners list for upcoming polls | Read names here

Karnataka elections: Independent candidate pays his deposit money entirely in one rupee coins- VIDEO

Karnataka elections: Independent candidate pays his deposit money entirely in one rupee coins- VIDEO

Karnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Kammar killed in Hubbali; 3 detained

Karnataka: BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Kammar killed in Hubbali; 3 detained

The 75-year-old, eight time MLA, had earlier won twice from Varuna, and went on to become the Leader of Opposition after winning from here in 2008, and then became Chief Minister after 2013 Assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah has returned to his home constituency after contesting from neighbouring Chamundeshwari, and Badami in Bagalkote district, in 2018 polls. He had faced a defeat in Chamundeshwari, but had won in Badami.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News