MHA's new unlock guidelines: What remains open, closed, check full list

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued guidelines for the next phase of unlocking coronavirus curbs. Here is the list of activities that will be permitted from October 15, outside containment zones.

Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYA&S).

Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

State and UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after October 15, 2020.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

