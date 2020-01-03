Anti-CAA protests: Meerut protesters tried to set ablaze cops inside home, UP police release video

Image Source : PTI Anti-CAA protests: Meerut protesters tried to set ablaze cops inside home

Uttar Pradesh police have released a video clip showing protesters in Meerut trying to set ablaze cops inside their homes. The video clip dates back to December 20, 2019, a time when massive protests against the amended Citizenship Bill rocked the entire nation, including Uttar Pradesh. In the video, protesters can be seen attempting to burn policemen and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) officials.

Protestors allegedly shut the shop when these policemen and RAF officials were inside it and tried to set it ablaze. Some senior police officials later reached at the spot and dispersed the protesters.

Earlier in December, the Uttar Pradesh police had released posters with pictures of rioters. The posters were released in a bid to nab those who were involved in inciting violence in the state during anti-CAA protests.

The posters of "wanted rioters" also said that people who provide information that will lead to arrests will be rewarded. Police said that more than 100 rioters have been identified through videos and CCTV footage.

The identity of the informant will be kept a secret, police said.

According to sources, police are considering a Rs 5,000 reward on information leading up to the arrest of a rioter.

Additional Director General (ADG) Prashant Kumar has said that around 250 arrests have been made in the Meerut zone. In the violent protest which erupted in Meerut last week, two persons were killed and a police post was set on fire.

As many as 15 people have died in police-protesters clashes against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which erupted in different districts of Uttar Pradesh including Meerut, Bahraich, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur, Sambhal, etc.

Also Read | CAA stir at Shaheen Bagh goes faceless after some protestors withdraw

Also Read | Bhim Army joins CAA stir in Delhi, raises pitch for Azad's release​