Who is Margaret Alva, the Opposition's vice presidential candidate?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Margaret Alva

Vice President Election 2022: The Opposition parties on Sunday announced Margaret Alva as its Vice President candidate. Alva is the former governor of Rajasthan. The 80-year-old would file her nomination papers on July 19.

The decision to field Alva was taken at a meeting that was attended by leaders of 17 opposition parties at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The meeting stretched for two hours, after which Pawar made the announcement. Trinamool Congress and the Aam Admi Party also supported this decision. Thus, Alva will represent a total of 19 parties.

Among the attendees were Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and Binoy Viswam, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, DMK's T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, MDMK's Vaiko and TRS' K Keshava Rao. The RJD's A D Singh, IMUL's E T Mohammed Basheer and Kerala Congress (M)'s Jose K. Mani were also present.

Meanwhile, the NDA announced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its Vice Presidential candidate late Sunday evening.

When VP election will take place?

Nominations for the vice-presidential polls slated to be held on August 6 began on Tuesday. The Election Commission made an announcement of the elections for the 16th vice president of India to take place on August 6 (Saturday), 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Oppn parties select ex-Rajasthan Guv Margaret Alva as Vice President candidate

Latest India News