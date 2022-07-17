Oppn parties meet over Vice President candidate, agenda for Monsoon session in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Centre has listed 24 bills to be presented in the parliament.

An all-party Opposition meeting was convened at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi. According to sources, the meeting was called to decide on the Vice Presidenial candidate and the work on an agenda for the monsoon session of the Parliament.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and others were present in the meeting.

The Centre has listed 24 bills, including the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, for introduction in the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is scheduled to commence on Monday.

The Cantonment Bill proposes to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country and also facilitate "ease of living" in cantonments, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Unlike the presidential election when the opposition camp had announced Yashwant Sinha as their nominee ahead of NDA's Droupadi Murmu, leading to several non-BJP parties including even Congress allies Shiv Sena and the JMM veering towards Murmu.

This time the like-minded parties wanted to wait for the announcement of the NDA candidate. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been fielded by the NDA. The announcement was made on Sunday evening.

Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan, could influence the electoral calculations in Rajasthan and Haryana which go to elections in 2023 and 2024 respectively. The last date for filing of nominations for the VP election is July 19.

