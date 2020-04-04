Maharashtra COVID-19 positive cases near 500-mark, Mumbai worst hit; check district-wise list

Maharashtra COVID-19 positive cases near 500-mark, Mumbai most hit; Check district-wise list

With 67 fresh cases of deadly novel coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's confirmed cases have now jumped to 490, according to the figures released by state's Health Ministry on Saturday. At 279 positive coronavirus cases, Mumbai has emerged as coronavirus hotspot not just in Maharashtra but across the country. Most of the fresh cases in Maharashtra have surfaced from Mumbai while metropolitan region recorded 10 COVID-19 cases, Pune 9, three in Ahmednagar, and one each from Ratnagiri and Washim.

Maharashtra has so far seen 26 deaths due to coronavirus disease while 50 people have managed to beat the virus. Mumbai, India's commercial capital, is followed by Pune with 70 coronavirus positive cases so far. Mumbai also leads the death count in Maharashtra with 19 people losing their fight against COVID-19. In total, around 17 Maharashtra districts have so far been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Current Report of COVID-19-Maharashtra Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai 278 19 2 Pune (City and Rural) 70 2 3 Sangli 25 0 4 Municipal Corporations in Thane division ( Other than Mumbai ) 55 3 5 Nagpur 16 0 6 Ahemadnagar 20 0 7 Buldhana 5 1 8 Yavatmal 4 0 9 Satara 3 0 10 Aurangabad 3 0 11 Kolhapur 2 0 12 Ratnagiri 2 0 13 Sindhudurg 1 0 14 Gondia 1 0 15 Nashik 1 0 16 Osmanabad 1 0 17 Washim 1 0 18 Jalgaon 1 1 19 Other state Gujrat 1 0 TOTAL 490 26

The state health department said that six people died due to novel coronavirus on Friday in Maharashtra. Out of 12,858 laboratory samples collected in Maharashtra, 11,968 were negative and 490 have been tested positive for novel coronavirus until today. At least 38,398 people are in home quarantine and 3,072 people are in institutional quarantine, a department official said.