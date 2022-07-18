Maharashtra: SUV falls off Amravati bridge; 6 dead on spot, 1 injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The incident occurred late Sunday night near Nimbhora Phata (diversion) on the Paratwada-Baitul highway.

Maharashtra news: Six persons were killed and one injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit a two-wheeler and fell off a bridge into a nullah in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night near Nimbhora Phata (diversion) on the Paratwada-Baitul highway, some 675 km from Mumbai, amid heavy rains and low visibility, he said.

"The SUV hit the two-wheeler when the two vehicles were on their way from Paratwada to Bodad village. The SUV's driver lost control over the vehicle which fell off the bridge. Four of five occupants of the SUV died. The two-wheeler rider and pillion succumbed as well," the official said.

A patrol van from Shirajgaon police station saw a seat of the SUV lying on the road before spotting both the vehicles in the nullah around 11:40 pm, though the accident may have taken place at least two hours earlier, he said.

The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a hospital in Achalpur, he added.

Maharashtra roadways bus falls into Narmada river

Earlier in the day, as many as 13 passengers were killed after a Maharashtra roadways bus fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Madhya Pradesh. According to the details, the incident was reported from the Dhar district of the state. A total of 15 people have so far been rescued from the accident site.

Commenting on the bus accident, Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said the bus was travelling from Indore to Pune at the time of the incident.

