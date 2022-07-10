Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab: Batala-based AAP MLA's relative, 2 aides killed in car accident

Punjab accident news: At least three people were killed in a car accident on the Batala-Jalandhar bypass in Punjab, police informed on Sunday. Among those dead, were Batala-based AAP MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi's cousin and two of his aides.

Lalit Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), told ANI that five youths were present in the car. While returning from a party late on Saturday night, the vehicle lost control due to a tyre burst on the way which led to the mishap.

Three youths, including Kalsi's personal assistant Updesh Kumar, his cousin Gurleen Singh, and his friend Sunil (Ginni Sodhi) died in the accident.

The other two, including the MLA's younger brother Amrit Kalsi and his friend Manav Mehta, were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.

