Uttar Pradesh: 2 Kanwariyas killed in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) at the Har Ki Pauri ghat on the first Somwar (Monday) of the holy month of Shravan, in Haridwar, Monday, July 18, 2022.

Two Kanwar pilgrims were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a mini truck near Rampur crossing on Delhi-Haridwar National Highway on Monday, police said.

Saurabh (40) and Yogesh (30), residents of Faridabad, were on their way to Haridwar to fetch water from River Ganga when the accident occurred, Purchhapar police station SHO Ashutosh Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the accident is on, police said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified mini truck driver who fled from the spot, abandoning the vehicle, they said. The mini truck has been seized, they said.

