MP bus accident: 13 dead, 15 rescued after Maharashtra Roadways bus falls into Narmada river in Dhar district

MP bus accident: As many as 13 passengers were killed after a Maharashtra Roadways bus fell off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. According to the details, the incident was reported from the Dhar district of the state.

Commenting on the bus accident, Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said the bus was travelling from Indore to Pune at the time of the incident.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed locals gathering at the site of the MP bus accident.

