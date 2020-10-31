Top leadership in Delhi did not want to be part of Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan lashes out at Uddhav Thackeray government.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has opened up about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government in the state saying that both NCP and his party were not happy to be part of the government with Shiv Sena but just to keep BJP out of power, they (Congress) agreed to be part of the MVA government.

The Congress leader said this while addressing party workers in Parbhani adding that the top leadership in Delhi did not want to allign with Shiv Sena.

Ashok Chavan said though they had been in government with NCP in the state in the past, an alliance with Shiv Sena was a big issue, mentioning there were plenty of meetings to consult whether they should go ahead.

The meetings were held in Jaipur also and everyone was of the view that they somehow want to keep BJP out of the power in Maharashtra as it had hurt the Congress a lot and if it had managed to come back to power, it would be bad for the Congress party.

Chavan continued and said that they met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and briefed her the entire situation saying it was still a better option to be part of the government rather than BJP forming the government. He said Sonia Gandhi was outraged by listeing to this but later she listened and agreed to be part of the Shiv Sena-NCP government.

Chavan also targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing him of not disbursing funds to municipal corporaters represented by its party.

