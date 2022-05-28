Maharashtra: First cases of B.A. sub-lineage of Covid Omicron variant found in Pune | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra recorded 529 new cases of Covid but no deaths

Maharashtra: Four cases of Covid-19 subvariant B.A. 4 and B.A. 5 of Omicron variant were detected in Pune for the first time, informed health officials. All of the patients had only mild symptoms and were treated at home, officials added.

The new variant has been identified in a Whole Genomic Sequencing conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and has been confirmed by the Indian Biological Data Center (IBDC) Faridabad.

Brief stats of the patients:

All these patients - 4 men and 3 women hail from Pune city. Their samples were taken between May 4 and 18.

Of them, 4 are in the age group of more than 50 years and 2 are in the age group of 20 to 40 years while one is below 10 years.

Two of these patients have a history of traveling to South Africa, Belgium, while three have traveled to the Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka. Two patients have no travel history.

All but one 9-year-old have received both doses of the covid vaccine while one has also taken a booster.

All of them had mild symptoms of covid. No one needs to be hospitalized & treated successfully in-home isolation, said officials.

529 new Covid cases today

Maharashtra recorded 529 new cases of Covid but no deaths, the state health department said. The tally of infections in the state rose to 78,85,394, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,858.

The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths the day before. As many as 325 people were discharged from hospitals or recovered at home on Saturday, taking the count of recoveries to 77,34,764, leaving the state with 2,772 active cases.

The fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.09 per cent. Mumbai reported 330 new cases, followed by neighbouring Thane city with 38, Pune with 32 and Navi Mumbai with 31 cases.

Mumbai circle — which includes neighbouring satellite towns and municipal corporations — reported 448 cases of COVID-19, while the Pune circle recorded 64 infections.

(Inputs from Sandeep Chaudhary)

