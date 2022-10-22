MP Minister walks barefoot on pothole-ridden road in Gwalior; vows to continue till conditions improve

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP minister walks barefoot, issues apology to the people for the poor condition of the roads.

Madhya Pradesh : Irritated over the poor condition of roads in Gwalior, MP minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar recently made an announcement. The minister said that he said that he has stopped using footwear, and added that he would continue to walk barefoot until the condition of the road improves. Tomar, who serves as the Energy Minister in MP Govt said on Thursday, "I should also feel the pain of people facing problems because of bad roads and I will not use footwear till the roads become fit to walk again."

Roads located in Laxman Talaiya, Gende Wali road, and Hospital road are in poor state of affairs at the moment. Although the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials said that the repair work is going on at a fast pace, the minister retorted mentioning that the civic body was lethargic. He asked the officials to work at a faster pace and also made an apology to the people for the problems they faced due to the ill-maintained roads.

Municipal Commissioner of Gwalior Kishore Kanyal later admitted that the roads are in bad shape due to rains and that they will be repaired soon. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Devendra Sharma demanded the resignation of the minister and said that Tomar had failed to fulfill his responsibilities. "By not wearing footwear, he is running away from his duties," commented Sharma.

