Madhya Pradesh braces for fresh lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

Image Source : PTI/FILE PIC A Bhopal road wears a deserted look duing the lockdown period. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh is bracing for a fresh round of lockdown as coronavirus cases surge in the state. According to the state Home minister Narottam Mishra, the government is mulling to impose a lockdown in parts of the state to flatten the Covid graph. Mishra informed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a meeting today evening to chalk out a strategy.

"CM Shivraj Singh will be holding a meeting with seven district collectors and other officials to discuss the situation. Imposing lockdown again will surely be on the agenda," he told reporters when asked whether the MP government will implement lockdown again.

Reports suggest that lockdown could be implemented in cities like Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and a few others that could emerge as hotspots.

The landlocked state has so far reported a total of 1,88,018 cases of which 1,75,089 have recovered. A total of 3,129 people have lost their lives.

In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 1,363 new cases and 14 deaths. Bhopal and Indore in the past week have emerged as Covid hotspots.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state recorded 1,209 fresh cases and 13 fatalities. Of 1,209 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 238, Indore 194, Gwalior 123 and Jabalpur 44. The number of cases in Indore rose to 36,055, including 719 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 28,129 with 501 fatalities. Gwalior and Jabalpur so far have recorded 13,526 and 13,473 cases, respectively. Indore now has 2,032 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,849. Gwalior and Jabalpur have 725 and 640 active cases, respectively.

Latest India News