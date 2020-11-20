COVID-19: Oxford vaccine by February 2021, to be priced at Rs 1,000 in India, says Adar Poonawalla

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Oxford vaccine by February 2021, to be priced at Rs 1,000 in India: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine could be available in India by February 2021 for the healthcare workers and elderly people. He said that the common people could be inoculated by April. The vaccine will be priced a maximum of Rs 1,000.

“If everything goes according to plan, January-February 2021 is our deadline for making the vaccine available to frontline workers and to the general public by March, April next year,” he said while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), 2020 on Thursday. Probably by 2024, he said, every Indian will get vaccinated.

He explained that it will take two-three years for the entire population to get inoculated not due to the supply constraints but because "you need the budget, the vaccine, logistics, infrastructure and then, people should be willing to take the vaccine".

"It will be 2024 for everybody, if willing to take a two-dose vaccine, to be vaccinated," Poonawalla said.

Speaking about the vaccine's price, he said that it will be around USD 5-6 per dose with an MRP of around Rs 1,000 for the two doses. He said that the government will be able to get it cheaper because it will procure a large volume.

Meanwhile, the SII and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have announced the completion of enrolment process of 1,600 participants in the phase-III clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in the country. SII and the ICMR are collaborating on the clinical trials of the vaccine in the country. While ICMR has funded the clinical trial site fees, SII is taking care of other expenses for the Covishield.

Currently, SII and ICMR are conducting phase II/III clinical trial of the vaccine at 15 different centres across the country.

