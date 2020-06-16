Lucknow DM goes for virtual hearing of public grievances amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow DM goes for virtual hearing of public grievances during COVID-19 pandemic

To hear public grievances while maintaining social distancing in the times of coronavirus, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Tuesday launched a virtual public hearing system in the office. This system is likely to help common people who earlier had to wander from pillar to post to get their grievances heard.

The complainants can now register their problems virtually. The entire system is connected to the district officer's room through the server where the officials will be able to take cognizance of the issue.

This system has also made hearing grievances, convenient for the officials in Lucknow Collectorate. On the first day, District Magistrate heard the grievances of more than 2 dozen people. The District Magistrate informed that the Tehsil Headquarters, Vikas Bhawan, and Block Office will also be connected to the Virtual Public Hearing System soon.

