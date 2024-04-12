'They want to tease people, Mughal mindset': PM Modi attacks Oppn over non-veg food, Tejashwi Yadav responds

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi addresses election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc saying they want to tease a particular section of a society by sharing videos while having non-vegetarian food (mutton) in the month of sawan. The Prime Minister made this remark during an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

Addressing people in Udhampur, PM Modi targeted the Opposition saying that they want to play with the feelings of the people and tease them in the month of sawan by sharing such videos.

PM Modi said that the law doesn't stop anyone from eating anything, neither does he, everyone has a right to eat veg or non-veg food but their (Opposition's) intentions are different.

The Prime Minister continued and said, "When Mughals used to attack rulers in India, they never get satisfied by just defeating them but only by destroying temples, they used to enjoy it and just like that, sharing videos of non-veg food in the month of sawan, they (Opposition) are teasing people with a similar mindset just like Mughals to consolidate their vote bank."

"Whom do they want to tease by sharing videos eating non-veg in the month of Navratra, whom are they trying to impress or make happy," the Prime Minister asked while reffering to Tejashwi's recent video when he was seen having fish in a helicopter during election campaign, a day before Navratas were going to start.

"Now when I am raising this, they will abuse me but when things go out of control, it's my duty in a democracy to speak about the right thing and that's what I am doing," PM Modi added.

They do this intentionaly to attack the believes of this country and a big section of the society to disturb them, because this is their Mughal thinking, he said.

Responding to PM Modi's "cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and making a video of it to tease the people of the country" comment, Tejashwi Yadav said, "I have been speaking about jobs, about employment, about inflation for long. He doesn't give an account for that. PM can say anything he wants but public wants to hear what he did for the people of Bihar. We are demanding an account of things that they did for Bihar in 10 years. PM should give an account of 10 years. Idhar udhar ki baat na karein, muddey ki baat karein Pradhanmantri..."

