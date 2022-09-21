Will throw BJP out of power in 2024, says Lalu Yadav, to soon visit Delhi with Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and ally RJD chief Lalu Yadav decided to meet Rahul Gandhi.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that the united opposition will dethrone the BJP government out of power in 2024. Lalu Yadav further mentioned that soon he along with Nitish Kumar will visit Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul.

"In 2024, we will throw the BJP govt out of power... I will go to Delhi with Nitish Kumar and meet Sonia Gandhi soon & also meet Rahul Gandhi after he returns from his yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra)," Lalu Yadav said during state council meeting in Patna on Wednesday.

RJD leader Sharad Yadav was also present in the meeting.

The meeting was held in the context of better performance in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls in 2025.

Earlier on Monday, the former Bihar Chief Minister met with the Congress delegation, Bhakta Charan Das, along with Nitish Kumar.

The delegation invited both the leaders for the Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sources informed that both the leaders have given their consent to participate but as Lalu Yadav's health is not good, his son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is likely to represent him.

During the meeting, Das also said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi has given new energy among Congress workers in the country. He is gaining popularity in a big way. People are supporting him and we are hopeful of defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election."

Tejashwi Yadav reiterated that if all the Opposition parties unite then they will be successful in defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections. With an aim to unite the entire Opposition to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and ally RJD chief Lalu Yadav have decided to form a coalition with the Congress party, the Grand Alliance.

