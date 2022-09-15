Thursday, September 15, 2022
     
  4. 'Janta raj' in Bihar, BJP trying to give different colour to Begusarai firing: Tejashwi on 'jungle raj' charge

Begusarai firing: The deputy CM also said that the Opposition (mainly the BJP) is trying to paint the entire incident in a different colour.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Patna Updated on: September 15, 2022 16:16 IST
Begusarai firing
Image Source : PTI A doctor treats a man injured in a firing by two miscreants on NH 28, at a hospital in Begusarai district

Begusarai firing: Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday came in defense of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and played down the Begusarai firing incident by terming it as a 'work of a sirfira (madman). Two gunmen went on a rampage in the district, killing a man and critically injuring 11 people on Wednesday.

The deputy CM also said that the Opposition (mainly the BJP) is trying to paint the entire incident in a different colour. "Some people are trying to give the (Begusarai) incident a different colour. It is 'Janta raj'. BJP's full form is 'Badka Jhootha Party'. They never do as they say, all they do is divide people and poison society," and added, "If crime is happening in BJP-ruled states, is it their CM doing it? If there is a rape happening, is it their CM who is doing it?" 

 

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the MP of Begusarai, alleged that whenever a 'Mahagathbandan' government comes to power in Bihar, the law and order situation starts deteriorating. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar terms 'jungle raj' as 'janta raj', which is ridiculous. He is working under the pressure of the RJD leaders in the state," Singh said.

Questioning BJP-ruled states' law and order situation, Tejashwi said, "On what basis does BJP question our law & order situation. Huge crimes take place in Uttar Pradesh every day, is it 'Ram-raj' there?"

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others critically injured as the two gunmen fired indiscriminately in crowded areas. The gunmen first opened fire at Malhipur Chowk, targeting shops. They then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people.

