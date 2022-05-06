Light rain in parts of Delhi-NCR pushes up humidity; heatwave in central, northwest India predicted next week

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The IMD also predicted a heatwave for northwest and Central Delhi next week.

Some parts of Delhi-NCR received light rain on Friday, which led to a sudden surge in humidity, said the Indian Meteorological Department.

Isolated pockets reported drizzling with strong winds. "More rain is likely in some areas of the city," added the Met department.

“The city has witnessed 'very light' to 'light' rain due to local development. The winds from Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal have led to some moisture incursion, which in turn led to cloud formation hence the rain," IMD scientist Charan Singh said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph would occur over few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi (Burari), Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli, Chattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi in South Delhi and NCR, including Kotputli, Alwar, Palwal, Hodal, Gurugram and Faridabad during the next two hours," the weather department stated in the afternoon.

In the morning, the department had predicted a partly clouded sky in the capital with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 39 degrees celsius.

Heatwave likely next week

In a tweet on May 5, IMD predicted that some parts of northwest and central India may have heatwave conditions between May 7 and May 9.

The tweet by IMD said: "Fresh spell of Heatwave conditions likely to commence over Northwest India from 07th May and over central India from 08th May, 2022: north Madhya Maharashtra on 05th May. Rajasthan during 07th-09th May"

