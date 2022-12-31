Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma reveals what 'AMUSING' happened during shoot of Lalu Yadav's episode

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aap Ki Adalat with Lalu Yadav

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: As India TV's special show 'Legends of Aap Ki Adalat' was aired on Saturday (December 31), Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of the organisation, Rajat Sharma, disclosed behind the scene stories that happened during the long and successful journey of the show.

In the special show, he also revealed an "amusing thing" that happened while shooting the episode with the then Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Sharing the story, Rajat Sharma said that a studio was hired to shoot the episode. He said the whole episode was recorded perfectly sans his audio. The India TV's Editor-in-Chief recalled how the director of the show had applauded him for the amazing episode only to drop a "bomb" later.

"After we finished the recording, the director of the show came up to me and applauded for the episode. He said everything was fantastic except for one small thing...Your audio has not been recorded...," Rajat Sharma said, which left the audience in splits.

Recalling the show, he said Yadav had also broken a coconut on set before the start of the shooting and asked all the crew members of the studio to sit among the guests of the show.

'Aap Ki Adalat' to be back soon

Notably, the wait for millions of fans of Indian television's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat is finally going to be over. India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma will be back with new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat in the New Year 2023.

The show has been iconic in more ways than one. Over its 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defence Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states.

Amazing Facts About Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat videos have over 1.7 billion views across digital platforms.

Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within the news genre.

Aap Ki Adalat is the world's most-watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

