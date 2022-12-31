Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: When Rajat Sharma invited Narendra Modi to his show. His amazing reply - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Narendra Modi on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: The campaigning for Lok Sabha election 2014 was reaching its crescendo. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had named Narendra Modi its prime ministerial candidate. Modi was on a whirlwind tour of the country for election campaigning. Amid his busy schedule, Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, received an invite to appear on Aap Ki Adalat - India's most popular interview show hosted by India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma.

Rajat Sharma, on his special show 'Legends of Aap Ki Adalat' aired on Saturday (December 31), revealed what transpired when he went to invite Narendra Modi.

"When I went to Ahmedabad to invite Modiji...I told him, I have been trying to reach him since last several days. I asked him whether he would be available for Aap Ki Adalat?," Rajat Sharma said.

Modi's reply left Rajat Sharma amazed. " Mujhe aana padega (I will have to come)," the BJP's then PM face said. Rajat Sharma responded,"Padega matlab? Aap chahein to naa kar sakte hain (You can refuse, if you want)."

Modi then added," When I met Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji, he had told me mere pradhan mantri banne ki prakriya Aap Ki Adalat se shuru hui thi (the process of me becoming the PM had started from Aap Ki Adalat)".

Rajat Sharma recalled, "When Modi came to the studio his voice was completely choked (due to continuous election campaigning and back-to-back rallies). I advised Modiji he can just come on to set and speak a bit they will understand that you have a bad throat."

"As soon as Modiji entered the studio, chants of Modi..Modi filled the hall. He was surprised. An old woman came forward and blessed him saying, 'beta meri umr tumhe lag jaye...' There was an emotion inside the hall, he started talking and the show went on for 1.30 hours," Rajat Sharma said.

Aap Ki Adalat has been an iconic show in more ways than one. Over its 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defence Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states.

Aap Ki Adalat will be back in a new avatar in the new year with new celebrity guests. Stay tuned.

Read full interview of Narendra Modi to Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat (Part I)

Read full interview of Narendra Modi to Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat (Part 2)

WATCH: Narendra Modi in Aap Ki Adalat - Full Interview

Latest India News