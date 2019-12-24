Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
  Lawyer, journalist arrested for inciting people against citizenship act

A journalist and a lawyer were arrested in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly inciting people through social media against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Monday

Lucknow Published on: December 24, 2019 0:18 IST
A journalist and a lawyer were arrested in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly inciting people through social media against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Monday.

Kamran Alvi, a journalist with a local news channel, and Dilkash Rizvi, the lawyer, had been sent to jail, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

On December 21, Rizvi tried to incite communal passion and the people against the new law through Facebook Live and Alvi too tried to incite people and trigger riots through social media.

"On Monday as well, they tried to incite a crowd at the local sugarcane office. However, both were arrested," he said.

 

