'Petrol, diesel price cut a drama, will increase again after UP elections': Lalu Yadav slams govt

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, commenting on the centre's move of reduction of excise duty on petrol and diesel, said that the people "will not get any real relief". He added that the prices will be raised again after the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Calling the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel 'inadequate', the RJD leader alleged that the Modi government is doing a drama. The RJD leader reached Delhi on Wednesday for a routine check-up and tests.

Petrol and Diesel will be cheaper from November 4 (Thursday) as the government Wednesday announced a reduction in the excise duty by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Following Centre's move, several states including Assam, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur have also announced a reduction in VAT to bring down fuel prices in their respective states.

After Centre reduced excise duty, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "the states should add to this celebration by reducing VAT on fuel to give further relief to consumers."

(with agencies inputs)

