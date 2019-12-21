'Don't know what is CAA,' say protesting children in RJD's rally amid Bihar Bandh call over CAA, NRC

Image Source : ANI Children protest amid Bihar Bandh

Amid a bandh call by Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar over Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, a video has surfaced in which more than a dozen children are seen protesting during RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) rally in Patna.

However, on being asked why they were protesting, one of them said that they are protesting to release Lalu Prasad Yadav and to make him win.

Protesting children also failed to explain what is Citizenship Amendment Act as they appeared to be totally misguided over the bandh call and assumed that the agitation was to set free Lalu Prasad Yadav and make him win elections.

Not the first time in the past few days when protesters have failed to explain the cause for their agitation and also what is CAA and NRC.

The same has been witnessed in Bihar today amid RJD's rally where political parties are using small children for political purposes.

Amid the Bihar bandh call, RJD workers disturbed the law & order in the state by stopping trains, vandalising public and private properties including motor vehicles, rickshaws adding more trouble to the poor man.

#WATCH RJD workers vandalise auto rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/d2sbDcdlA2 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

Earlier, Lalu Prasad's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had announced about Bihar Bandh to demonstrate against the new law, that grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Massive protests were staged in various cities to show their rage against the CAB which became a new legislator last week after Parliament passed the bill and it became an Act with presidential assent.

To show their support to RJD's Bandh and protest against Citizenship Act, VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) party workers break barricades during a demonstration in Patna. In another incident, protestors vandalised a bus in the capital city of Bihar.

