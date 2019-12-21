Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Next on PM Modi's agenda- National Population Register

Next on PM Modi's agenda- National Population Register

According to the website of the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, the objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country. The database will contain demographic as well as biometric particulars.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2019 14:54 IST
Next on PM Modi's agenda- National Population Register
Image Source : FILE

Next on PM Modi's agenda- National Population Register

With the Modi cabinet set to meet on Tuesday, following the Saturday''s Council of Ministers'' meeting which will be a review exercise, there is a strong possibility that after the CAA move, the Centre may now focus on NPR renewal.

The government has been preparing for the National Population Register (NPR) amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Under the NPR, a census will be conducted from house to house across the country from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

Its aim is to create a database of comprehensive identity of common residents of the country.

This data will also contain biometric information along with demographics.

The NPR initiative started in 2010 under the Manmohan Singh government. Any resident residing in any area in the country for six months or more is required to register with the NPR.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News