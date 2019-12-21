RJD calls for Bihar Bandh; Anti- CAA protestors vandalize buses, break barricades in Patna

Image Source : ANI RJD calls Bihar Bandh

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday called for a bandh in Bihar against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had announced about Bihar Bandh to demonstrate against the new law, that grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Massive protests were staged in various cities to show their rage against the CAB which became a new legislator last week after Parliament passed the bill and it became an Act with presidential assent.

To show their support to RJD's Bandh and protest against Citizenship Act, VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) party workers break barricades during a demonstration in Patna. In another incident, protestors vandalised a bus in the capital city of Bihar.

13:10 am | Transport disrupts in the state. Bandh supporters staged a demonstration on national highway 31 in Nawada. Protestors burnt tires causing disruption in the movement of vehicles.

12:56 am | Protestors stall trains in Jahanabad.

12:35 am |

#WATCH RJD workers vandalise auto rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/d2sbDcdlA2 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

12:04 am | Samajwadi Party backs RJD's Bihar Band by supporting their protest against CAA.

10:50 am |

Bihar: VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) party workers break barricades during demonstration in Patna against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/dZjHsKIRXb — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

09:43 am |

Bihar: RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers hold protest in Patna. RJD has called a bandh in Bihar today against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/vAsqpzw8aW — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

09:20 am |