Bus service begins in Kerala with restricted time schedule

Fifty six days after operations came to a complete standstill the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday morning commenced its bus and water services. The state government had cleared the operation of only intra district services, which is available between 7 to 11 a.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At all the depots police keep a strong vigil and ensure all maintain social distancing and use masks.

The strict guidelines include a maximum number of passengers of 24 to 28 depending on the seating capacity of a bus, and no standing passengers are allowed.

The KSRTC has been operating special services since May 11 for employees of the State Secretariat from the city depots in the capital district.

The fares have been increased by 50 per cent and this increased fare is applicable to all including those having concessions.

According to the KSRTC on Wednesday around 1,850 buses will be on the roads across the state.

However, the private sector has opposed the 50 per cent increase in the fare. They have decided not be operate and hence the private buses continue to be off the road.

At Alappuzha, where the KSRTC operates motor boats in the Vembanad lake, services commenced, and here too all the norms were being followed.

"Since today being the first day and people do not know the schedules. In the coming days, we are sure more people will be using our service. Moreover, opening of shops and offices have just started. A seat, which can accommodate three people, will have only two people sitting now," said a KSRTC boat conductor operating on the Alappuzha-Nedumudy sector.

