Khattar, Dushyant Chautala to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

Top leaders of the BJP-JJP alliance, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, are set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday. According to the details, discussions over the political scenario in the state are on the cards. The development comes after protesting farmers had ransacked the venue of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s “kisan mahapanchayat” at a Karnal village.

Chautala is also set to hold a meeting with JJP MLAs at his farmhouse in Delhi, for which all JJP legislators have been asked to come to the capital today.

On Monday, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda had said several MLAs of the ruling combine are on the verge of quitting.

The exercise is seen as an attempt to keep the flock of MLAs in the alliance together amid increasing pressure over them with the farmers’ agitation dominating the political landscape in Haryana for the past one-and-a-half month.

Sources said the BJP-JJP leaders will brief the Union Home Minister about the recent developments. Apart from Khattar and Dushyant, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar and JJP state president Nishan Singh will be part of the delegation, a senior BJP leader confirmed.

In the 90-member Assembly, the BJP has 40 seats and the JJP has 10 legislators; five out of seven Independent MLAs are supporting the government.

The farmer agitation has made it difficult for the alliance ministers and MLAs to hold public meetings in villages, with farmers showing black flags, chasing their vehicles, damaging helipads and staging protests to prevent such meetings.

The incident at the Karnal village Sunday has the government worried as it took place despite all efforts by the state machinery to prevent any disruption.

