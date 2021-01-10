Haryana Police use water cannon, teargas shells to stop farmers’ march to Karnal

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Jhajjar: Farmers hold a tractor rally during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at KMP Expressway near Haryana-Delhi border in Jhajjar district, Thursday, Jan. 07, 2021.

Haryana Police on Sunday used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent protesting farmers from marching towards Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat'. Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the chief minister's visit to the village where he will speak to people to highlight the “benefits” of the Centre's three farm laws. Farmers, who have been demanding that the laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the 'kisan mahapanchayat'.

Farmers were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government as they attempted to march towards Kaimla village.

Police have put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue.

Karnal: Protesting farmers gather in Kaimla village where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will hold Kisan Mahapanchayat shortly.



Police use teargas to disperse protestors. pic.twitter.com/SxV5ivKKs9 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

Earlier in December, the Haryana Police had registered a case against 13 farmers on various charges including attempt to murder and rioting after a group of peasants protesting against the Centre's new farm laws had allegedly blocked and hurled sticks at Chief Minister ML Khattar's convoy.

A group of protesting farmers had showed black flags to Khattar when his convoy was passing through Ambala City.

Some of the farmers had allegedly tried to block Khattar's motorcade but police managed to provide a safe passage to the chief minister after some time.

The case against the farmers was registered on the complaint of some security personnel.

Khattar had gone to Ambala to address public meetings in support of the party's mayoral and ward candidates for the upcoming civic bodies polls.

