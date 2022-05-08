Khalistani flags found installed on Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A couple of flags were installed on the gate of Himachal Pradesh assembly.

Khalistani flags were found installed on the gates of Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Sunday morning. Cops suspect the flags were put up late on Saturday. The flags, however, were removed from the gates and other places.

"It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today." Kangra SP Khushal Sharma.

The Anti-Terrorist Front of India on April 29 burnt the Khalistani flag outside the deputy commissioner's office in Himachal Pradesh. Anti-Terrorist Front of India (ATFI) activists led by its national president Viresh Shandilaya and Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajkumar Agarwal burnt the flag and raised slogans against the demands of Khalistan. They also waved the tricolour.

The development comes after Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla on Friday.

