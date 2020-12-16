Kerala local body results Live Updates: BJP leads in Palakkad, LDF ahead in Thiruvananthapuram

Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala local body results Live Updates: Counting underway at 244 centres amid tight security

The results of the Kerala local body elections will be declared on Wednesday. The counting process is currently underway amid tight security. The local body election in the southern state is considered a precursor of the Assembly elections due to be held in 2021. Polling took place in three phases on December 8, 10 and 14 to 15,962 wards in 941 grama panchayats, 2080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 331 divisions in 14 district panchayats, 3078 wards in 86 municipalities and 414 wards in six municipal corporations.

According to the state Election Commission, the overall turnout was 76 per cent. In the 2015 polls, the turnout was 77.76 per cent. The commission has made elaborate arrangements at 244 counting centres in view of the pandemic. The counting of votes to the three-tier panchayats will take place at the respective block-level centres. The votes to the municipalities and the corporations will be counted at the respective local body where the machines are stored.

Early trends of the #Kerala local body poll results:



Gram Panchayats-941

LDF -403

UDF -341

NDA-29

Others-56



Block Panchayats-152

LDF-93

UDF-56

NDA-2



District Panchayats-14

LDF-11

UDF-3



Municipality-86

LDF-38

UDF-39

NDA -3

Others -6



Corporations- 6

LDF-8,

UDF-2 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

10:10 AM Kerala local body results Live Updates: As per early trends of the local body poll results, NDA leading in 5 wards, LDF- 21- UDF -27, Others- 5, in Kochi Corporation

Counting of votes for #Kerala local body polls underway



Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/le8Yy6wdri — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

9:50 AM Kerala local body results Live Updates: LDF leading on 10 seats in Trivandrum corporation. The UDF is ahead in one seat and the NDA in two seats.

RESULT - Kerala local body results Live Updates: Congress' mayor candidate N Venugopal lost to the BJP candidate in Kochi Corporation's North Island ward. Venugopal lost by just one vote. The Kochi Corporation is ruled by the UDF for a decade.

9 AM Kerala local body results Live Updates: BJP leads in Palakkad municipality

BJP continues to hold its lead in the Palakkad municipality. This is the only urban body it had gained in the local body polls held in 2015.

8:35 AM Kerala local body results Live Updates: The LDF is leading by four wards in Varkala municipality and one ward in Neyyattinkara.

8:30 AM Kerala local body results Live Updates: Thiruvananthapuram: LDF leading in five wards, BJP in three wards and Congress in two wards.

The local body polls are crucial for the two traditional fronts in Kerala- the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front,Congress-headed United Democratic Front-- besides the BJP-NDA as the the Assembly election is being held next year.

