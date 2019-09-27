Image Source : ANI Kejriwal says Delhi govt to sell onions for Rs 23.90 per kg

Giving a relief to the Delhiites from the skyrocketing prices of onions by providing it at Rs 23.90 per kg.

The onion prices were at Rs 70-80 per kg towards the end of the last week from Rs 50-60/kg in the previous week.

The Delhi government has decided to start selling onion at Rs 23.90/ kg from tomorrow.

However, one person can not buy more than 5 kg of onions in a day.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi govt will start selling onion at Rs 23.90/ kg from tomorrow, and one person can get maximum 5 kg onion for their family."

The prices of onion have shot up by around 50 per cent due to uneven distribution and supply in the wholesale markets across the country, following floods in major supplying states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Union minister Ramvilas Paswan had blamed the floods across the country for the onion price rise.

