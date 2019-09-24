Onion prices skyrocket: Tell-all photos from Delhi

People queue up to buy onions at Rs 22 per kg sell by Govt in Delhi

Believe it or not but it is not the onions but the price that is bringing tears to people's eyes.

The prices of onion have shot up by around 50 per cent due to uneven distribution and supply in the wholesale markets across the country, following floods in major supplying states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

However, to a major relief, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced supply of onions at the price of Rs 24 per kilogram across the city via mobile vans.

And since then, people in Delhi are seen standing in huge queue to them.

As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, retail onion prices rose to Rs 57/kg in Delhi, Rs 56/kg in Mumbai, Rs 48/kg in Kolkata and Rs 34/kg in Chennai last week. The prices were quoted at Rs 60/kg in Gurgoan and Jammu during the same period.

However, trade data showed retail onion prices skyrocketing to Rs 70-80 per kg towards the end of the last week from Rs 50-60/kg in the previous week.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution said the flood caused by heavy rainfall accross the country is one of the reason for the shooting price of the onions.

"You have seen the situation due to floods in several parts of country like in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh etc, the transportation is disturbed, that is also one of the reasons. We have kept 50,000 ton onion in buffer stock.," he told the media.

