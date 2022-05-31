Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

She sustained grave injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

A Kashmiri Pandit teacher was shot dead by some terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday. She sustained grave injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she succumbed. Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers. The terrorists are yet to be identified and belonged to the Gopalpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The woman is a resident of Samba (Jammu division). Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralized, assured the Kashmir Zone Police.

Rajni Bala (36) of Samba in the Jammu region sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, they said. An injured Bala was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the officials said.

They said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to track down the assailants.

This is the second killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the month of May. On May 12, Rahul Bhat was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

This is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir in the month. While three of the victims were off-duty policeman, four were civilians.

